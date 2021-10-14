Domino's Pizza And This Stock That's Up 20% Over The Last Month Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) will be featured on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer on Thursday.

Domino's Pizza CEO Rich Allison will appear for an interview after the company announced mixed financial results on Thursday morning.

Domino's Pizza reported quarterly earnings of $3.24 per share, which beat the estimate of $3.11 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $997.99 million, which came in below the estimate of $1.04 billion.

Related Link: Domino's Pizza Shares Fall On Q3 Revenue Miss, US Same-Store Sales Decline

"We're going to figure out what's going on there because Domino's has been such a huge winner for our viewers and I'm not giving up," Cramer said on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

The "Mad Money" host said he will also be interviewing Uber's head of Uber Freight Lior Ron.

"He is the real deal and we are going to find out what the truck shortage is about and believe me, I think you will find out there is no shortage," Cramer said.

Uber is set to announce its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Nov. 4.

DPZ, UBER Price Action: At time of publication, Domino's Pizza was up 2.77% at $489.46 and Uber was up 2.09% at $47.37.

Photo: courtesy of Domino's Pizza.