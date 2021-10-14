 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thursday's Market Minute: Small-Caps In Small-Range: Big Volatility Coming?
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
October 14, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Thursday's Market Minute: Small-Caps In Small-Range: Big Volatility Coming?

The Russell 2000 futures contract feels like being on a ship when there’s no waves or wind – just eerily calm water. Small-caps are winding up like a coiled spring, with price action bouncing within a progressively narrowing triangle shape for most of the year. This shape is being formed from the yearly lows and highs in February and March respectively, with another even steeper shorter-term triangle converging from the August lows and the September highs. This type of price action can present major opportunities for trend traders when breakouts occur.

Technical indicators show a striking lack of conviction in either direction as of Wednesday’s close. The ADX (which measures trend strength) sits below 17, with a reading below 20 typically suggesting weak or no trend. The MACD and Parabolic SAR both saw numerous flip-flops in recent months. Most of the commonly followed moving averages (9-, 21-, and 63-day Exponential Moving Averages, as well as 50-, 100-, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages) are in the unusual situation of trending sideways while also being clumped together in a relatively tight range. They now sit between roughly 2,223 to 2,246, so any move beyond this range could be a directional tell. The Volume Profile for 2021 shows the area near 2,225 has seen the heaviest trading by far, so this adds extra weight to this zone.

During the next few days, it could be crucial to watch the confluence of the 100-day Simple Moving Average and the upper short-term trendline near 2245, as well as the triangle’s lower boundary near about 2195. Beyond that, the boundaries of the larger triangle are presently around 2137 and 2295.
Lots to stay dialed in on as we head into the middle of October, stay nimble

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Partner Content TD AmeritradeEarnings News Small Cap General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com