Goldman Sachs Group's Earnings Outlook

GS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Goldman Sachs Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.15

Goldman Sachs Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $46.82, which was followed by a 0.42 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 10.23 10.22 7.47 5.57 EPS Actual 15.02 18.60 12.08 9.68 Revenue Estimate 12.17B 12.61B 9.99B 9.46B Revenue Actual 15.39B 17.70B 11.74B 10.78B

Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group were trading at $386.31 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.