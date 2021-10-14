Lazydays Clocks 48% Growth In Preliminary Q3 Revenue
- Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) reported preliminary third-quarter revenue of $318.7 million, representing 48% year-on-year growth, versus the consensus of $305.52 million. Total revenue increased 101% from 3Q19.
- Recreation Vehicle unit sales rose 35% to 3,496 units. RV unit sales increased 81% from 3Q19.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $41.7 million, a 119% Y/Y increase.
- The company held $67 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: LAZY shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $22.74 on the last check Thursday.
