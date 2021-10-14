 Skip to main content

Lazydays Clocks 48% Growth In Preliminary Q3 Revenue
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 9:49am   Comments
  • Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) reported preliminary third-quarter revenue of $318.7 million, representing 48% year-on-year growth, versus the consensus of $305.52 million. Total revenue increased 101% from 3Q19.
  • Recreation Vehicle unit sales rose 35% to 3,496 units. RV unit sales increased 81% from 3Q19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $41.7 million, a 119% Y/Y increase.
  • The company held $67 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: LAZY shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $22.74 on the last check Thursday.

