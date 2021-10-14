Recap: SMART Glb Q4 Earnings

SMART Glb Hldgs(NASDAQ:SGH) stock rose by 18.06% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SMART Glb Hldgs beat their estimated earnings by 35.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $170,679,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 17.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SMART Glb Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.60 1.09 0.80 0.70 0.78 EPS Actual 2.16 1.39 0.87 0.78 0.82 Price Change % 18.06% 17.81% 11.99% -0.81% -12.05%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

SMART Glb Hldgs management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.8 and $2.2 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -7.41% in quarter-over-quarter growth for SMART Glb Hldgs, a bearish signal to many investors.

