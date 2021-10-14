Recap: SMART Glb Q4 Earnings
SMART Glb Hldgs(NASDAQ:SGH) stock rose by 18.06% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SMART Glb Hldgs beat their estimated earnings by 35.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $170,679,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 17.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SMART Glb Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.60
|1.09
|0.80
|0.70
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|1.39
|0.87
|0.78
|0.82
|Price Change %
|18.06%
|17.81%
|11.99%
|-0.81%
|-12.05%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
SMART Glb Hldgs management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.8 and $2.2 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -7.41% in quarter-over-quarter growth for SMART Glb Hldgs, a bearish signal to many investors.
