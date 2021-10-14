5 Stocks To Watch For October 14, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $17.01 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.1% to $70.34 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to have earned 0.71 per share on revenue of $21.78 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings after the markets close. Bank of America shares gained 0.4% to $43.29 in after-hours trading.
- Huttig Building Products Inc (NYSE: HBP) reported a review of strategic alternatives. Huttig Building shares jumped 11.3% to $5.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $18.37 billion. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.4% to $45.86 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $9.68 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares gained 0.4% to $99.00 in after-hours trading.
