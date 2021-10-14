 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TSMC Shares Gain On Q3 Earnings, Robust Q4 Outlook Based On 5-nm Demand
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 6:21am   Comments
Share:
TSMC Shares Gain On Q3 Earnings, Robust Q4 Outlook Based On 5-nm Demand
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSMreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 16.3% Y/Y to $14.88 billion (NT$414.67 billion), beating the consensus of $14.83 billion.
  • The costs rose 21.7% Y/Y to $7.2 billion, while the cost margin expanded 210 bps to 48.7%.
  • Margins: The gross margin contracted 210 bps to 51.3%.
  • The operating margin contracted 90 bps to 41.2%.
  • EPS was $1.08 per ADR (NT$6.03), beating the consensus of $1.04.
  • TSMC held $35 billion in cash and equivalents and generated NT$318.71 billion in operating cash flow.
  • "Our third-quarter business was mainly supported by strong demand across all four growth platforms, which are smartphone, HPC, IoT, and Automotive-related applications," said CFO Wendell Huang. "Moving into fourth quarter 2021, we expect our business to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5nm technology." 
  • Outlook: TSMC sees Q4 revenue of $15.4 billion - $15.7 billion.
  • TSMC sees gross margin of 51% - 53%, and operating margin of 39% - 41%.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 3.25% at $113.55 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSM)

Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2021
Tech Experts See Significant Upside In ASML - Read Why
What Makes This Analyst Cautious On TSMC?
The Thing Behind The Thing: ASML Powering The World's Semiconductor Companies
Sony Plans To Invest In Apple Supplier's Japanese Chip Plant: Nikkei Asia
Analyzing TSM's Q3 Revenue: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com