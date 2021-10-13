 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Falling

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Falling

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

The company reported quarterly sales of $8.28 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.40 billion.

"While demand continues to improve, the recent rise in fuel prices will pressure our ability to remain profitable for the December quarter. As the recovery progresses, I am confident in our path to sustained profitability as we continue to provide best-in-class service to our customers, strengthen preference for our brand, while creating a simpler, more efficient airline," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

Delta's stock was trading about 4.6% lower at $41.56 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.28 and a 52-week low of $28.74.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL)

Delta Air Lines Stock Falls After Q3 Results, Expects Fuel Pices To Hurt Q4 Profit
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of CPI, Fed Minutes
Earnings Scheduled For October 13, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For October 13, 2021
Cramer Looks At Stocks To Buy Heading Into Q3 Earnings Season
Goldman Sachs Downgrades U.S. Economic Growth
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com