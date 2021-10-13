Earnings Outlook For Bank of America

BAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bank of America will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.71

Bank of America bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $33.77, which was followed by a 0.08 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.66 0.55 0.49 EPS Actual 1.03 0.86 0.59 0.51 Revenue Estimate 21.83B 22.13B 20.68B 20.81B Revenue Actual 21.58B 22.93B 20.21B 20.45B

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America were trading at $43.54 as of October 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 78.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

