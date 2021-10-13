Earnings Preview For Citigroup

C is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Citigroup will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.68

Citigroup bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $45.41, which was followed by a 0.41 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citigroup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.96 2.60 1.34 0.92 EPS Actual 2.85 3.62 2.08 1.40 Revenue Estimate 17.20B 18.82B 16.71B 17.22B Revenue Actual 17.47B 19.33B 16.50B 17.30B

Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup were trading at $70.64 as of October 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.