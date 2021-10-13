 Skip to main content

Delta Air Lines Stock Falls After Q3 Results, Expects Fuel Pices To Hurt Q4 Profit
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 9:36am   Comments
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) reported a third-quarter FY21 adjusted operating revenue decline of 34% from 3Q19 to $8.28 billion, missing the consensus of $8.4 billion. GAAP Operating revenue was $9.154 billion, down 27% from 3Q19.
  • Operating revenue on an adjusted basis for the September quarter of 2021 improved 30% sequentially.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.30 topped the consensus of $0.17.
  • Total passenger revenue was $7.19 billion, a decline of 37% from 3Q19. Total passenger revenue was 63% recovered on system capacity that was 71% restored compared to 2019 levels.
  • Cargo revenue increased by 39% to $262 million, and Other revenue increased by 77% to $1.7 billion, both compared to 3Q19.
  • Q3 operating income was $2.21 billion, an increase of 6% from 3Q19.
  • Delta Air Lines generated an operating cash flow of $151 million, compared to $2.25 billion in 3Q19. Free cash flow was negative $463 million for the quarter, with net capital expenditures reinvested in the business of $619 million.
  • Delta Air Lines held cash and cash equivalents of $9.66 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile increased by 2% from 3Q19, while the passenger load factor was at 80% vs. 88% in 3Q19.
  • System yields improved 4%, and system load factors improved 11 points to 80% versus the June 2021 quarter.
  • The company noted that the recent rise in fuel prices would pressure its ability to remain profitable for the December quarter.
  • Q4 Outlook (compared to Q4 2019): Delta Air Lines expects capacity to be 80% restored, total revenue recovered to low 70s percentage; capital expenditures to be ~$1.2 billion; adjusted net debt of ~$22 billion.
  • Price Action: DAL shares are trading lower by 2.62% at $42.36 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

