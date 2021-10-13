 Skip to main content

Theratechnologies Q3 Earnings Lags Consensus As Trogarzo Sales Decline
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 9:00am   Comments
  • Theratechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: THTXreported Q3 sales of $17.85 million, +27% Y/Y propelled by higher Egrifta sales of $11.22 million, +64%. The revenue missed the consensus of $19.66 million.
  • Trogarzo sales declined 8% to $6.63 million on lower unit sales as patients refrained from visiting their physicians. Competitive pressures and higher rebates also impacted the sales.
  • It posted a net loss of $(0.10) for the quarter compared to $(0.09) a year ago, missing the consensus loss of $(0.07).
  • The Company used $(3.13) million in operating cash flow.
  • Price Action: THTX shares closed lower by 0.14% at $3.50 on Tuesday.

