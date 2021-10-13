 Skip to main content

Wipro Shares Gain On Q2 Revenue Growth, Positive Q3 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 8:29am   Comments
  • Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WITreported the second quarter FY22 gross revenue growth of 30.1% year-on-year to $2.652 billion, beating the consensus of $2.57 billion.
  • IT Services segment revenue rose 29.5% Y/Y to $2.58 billion. Non-GAAP IT Services segment revenue grew 28.8% Y/Y.
  • IT Services operating margin was at 17.8%, flat on an adjusted basis Q/Q and reported a decrease of 104 bps Q/Q.
  • Net income rose 18.9% Y/Y to $395.2 million. EPS was $0.07 at par with the consensus.
  • It held $4.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Wipro sees Q3 IT Services revenue of $2.631 billion - $2.683 billion, implying a 2%-4% quarter-on-quarter growth.
  • Price action: WIT shares traded higher by 3.14% at $9.2 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

