Infosys Clocks 21% Top-Line Growth In Q2, Lifts FY22 Revenue Outlook
- Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 20.7% year-on-year to $3.998 billion, beating the consensus of $3.91 billion.
- Digital revenue grew 43% Y/Y to $2.2 billion, while Core revenue stood at $1.76 billion.
- The operating margin was resilient at 23.6%. EPS of $0.17 was at par with analyst consensus.
- Infosys held $3.1 billion in cash and equivalents, and the company generated $712 million in free cash flow.
- Outlook: Infosys raised the FY22 revenue growth guidance to 16.5%-17.5% from the previous 14%-16%.
- The company retained margin guidance at 22%-24%.
- Price action: INFY shares traded higher by 5.12% at $23 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas