Earnings Scheduled For October 13, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.23 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $29.79 billion.

• Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $90.90 million.

• Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $8.98 million.