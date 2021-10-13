 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 13, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 3:36am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 13, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.23 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $29.79 billion.

• Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $90.90 million.

• Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $8.98 million.

 

Related Articles (BLK + AVNT)

5 Stocks To Watch For October 13, 2021
Cramer Looks At Stocks To Buy Heading Into Q3 Earnings Season
Goldman Sachs Downgrades U.S. Economic Growth
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For BlackRock
This Company Just Launched a First of its Kind Behavioral Analysis Trading Tool - And You Probably Haven't Heard of It Yet
BlackRock CIO On Bitcoin: I Like Volatile Assets With Upside Convexity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com