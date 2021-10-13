5 Stocks To Watch For October 13, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $29.79 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $165.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $29.79 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $165.25 in after-hours trading. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) reported a proposed $500 million public offering of common stock. The company also issued guidance for the third quarter, expecting net product sales of $166.9 million. Sarepta Therapeutics shares dropped 5.8% to $89.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SRPT) reported a proposed $500 million public offering of common stock. The company also issued guidance for the third quarter, expecting net product sales of $166.9 million. Sarepta Therapeutics shares dropped 5.8% to $89.60 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to have earned $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Delta Air shares rose 0.4% to $43.70 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor