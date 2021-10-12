A Preview Of Target Hospitality's Earnings

TH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday , 2021-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Target Hospitality will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.01

Target Hospitality bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $55.56, which was followed by a 6.8 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Target Hospitality's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.09 -0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.14 -0.10 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 72.03M 40.93M 37.57M 42.26M Revenue Actual 74.99M 45.49M 51.61M 48.26M

Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality were trading at $3.78 as of October 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 218.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.