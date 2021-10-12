JPMorgan Chase's Earnings: A Preview

JPM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday , 2021-10-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that JPMorgan Chase will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.0

JPMorgan Chase bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $18.12, which was followed by a 0.34 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3.20 3.1 2.62 2.23 EPS Actual 3.78 4.5 3.79 2.92 Revenue Estimate 29.96B 30.52B 28.70B 28.29B Revenue Actual 31.39B 33.12B 30.16B 29.94B

Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase were trading at $166.64 as of October 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

