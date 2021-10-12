Fastenal Clocks 10% Sales Growth In Q3; Warns On Cost Inflation
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10% year-over-year to $1.55 billion, beating the consensus of $1.54 billion.
- EPS improved to $0.42 from $0.38 in 3Q20, in line with the consensus of $0.42.
- Gross profit improved by 12.4% to $720.2 million, while the gross margin expanded by 100 bps to 46.3%.
- The operating income increased by 9.8% Y/Y to $318.4 million, and the margin was flat at 20.5%.
- Weighted FASTVend/FASTBin signings (MEUs) were 4,813, up 0.5% from 4,791 last year.
- Fastener daily sales grew 20.2% Y/Y and represented 33.4% of net sales. Safety product daily sales declined 2.9% and represented 21.1% of net sales. Other products' daily sales rose 9.2% Y/Y and represented 45.5% of net sales.
- Fastenal generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $613.7 million, compared to $590.3 million a year ago.
- Total debt was $365.0 at the end of the quarter, or 11% of total capital. It held cash and equivalents of $250.5 million as of September 30, 2021.
- The company signed 75 new Onsite locations in the quarter. It anticipates signing 285 - 325 Onsite locations in 2021, down from the prior view of 300 - 350 locations.
- The company anticipates weighted FASTVend and FASTBin device signings in 2021 of 20,500 - 22,000 MEUs, down from prior expectations of 23,000 - 25,000 MEUs.
- Fastenal said it continues to experience pressure related to material and transportation cost inflation.
- Price Action: FAST shares are trading higher by 1.47% at $53 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas