Enzo Biochem Clocks 27% Revenue Growth In Q4, Margin Remains Stable
- Biosciences and diagnostics company Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE: ENZ) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to $24.8 million. Revenue decreased 24% sequentially.
- The results reflect strong product sales, moderated by a slow-down in COVID-19 testing during the summer months.
- Segments: Enzo Clinical Lab revenue increased 30% Y/Y to $16.8 million. Enzo Life Sciences revenue was $8.1 million, up 38% Y/Y.
- Margin: The consolidated margin remained stable at 40%.
- Non-GAAP EPS was $0.07 versus $(0.07) in the year-ago quarter.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter increased 18% to $11.8 million.
- Enzo Biochem held $43.5 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price Action: ENZ shares traded lower by 2.93% at $3.97 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
