 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Enzo Biochem Clocks 27% Revenue Growth In Q4, Margin Remains Stable
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 9:22am   Comments
Share:
Enzo Biochem Clocks 27% Revenue Growth In Q4, Margin Remains Stable
  • Biosciences and diagnostics company Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE: ENZreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to $24.8 million. Revenue decreased 24% sequentially.
  • The results reflect strong product sales, moderated by a slow-down in COVID-19 testing during the summer months.
  • Segments: Enzo Clinical Lab revenue increased 30% Y/Y to $16.8 million. Enzo Life Sciences revenue was $8.1 million, up 38% Y/Y.
  • Margin: The consolidated margin remained stable at 40%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS was $0.07 versus $(0.07) in the year-ago quarter.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter increased 18% to $11.8 million. 
  • Enzo Biochem held $43.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price Action: ENZ shares traded lower by 2.93% at $3.97 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENZ)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology
Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 10-16): Avadel FDA Decision, Conference Presentations And IPOs Take Center Stage
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 3-9): ChemoCentryx FDA Decision, Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com