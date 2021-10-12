 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 4:27am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares fell 2% to $51.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) raised its buyback plan to $1.5 billion. The company also said it sees Q3 pre-tax net catastrophe losses of $330 million to $345 million. Arch Capital shares gained 1.1% to $40.59 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $219.95 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AZZ shares fell 0.5% to close at $54.67 on Monday.

  • Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) reported a $350 million common stock offering. Relay Therapeutics shares dipped 9.3% to $26.59 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $461.30 million after the closing bell. Smart Global shares fell 0.1% to $43.46 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

