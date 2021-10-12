 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 4:01am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $219.95 million.

• Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $328.81 million.

• SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $461.30 million.

• VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $134.39 million.

 

