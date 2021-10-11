 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OOCL Q3 Revenue Up 125% to $4.3 Billion
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
October 11, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
OOCL Q3 Revenue Up 125% to $4.3 Billion

A 125% year-over-year revenue hike certainly warrants a bold headline, but that's not Orient Overseas Container Line's style. 

Parent company Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. provided a two-paragraph summary of its third quarter, which ended Sept. 30 up 125.3% compared to the same period in 2020 at $4.3 billion in total revenue.

"This record result was achieved despite severe congestion around the network, which drove down liftings by 7.2% and loadable capacity by 7.6%," OOCL said. "The overall load factor was 0.4% higher than the same period in 2020. The overall average revenue per TEU increased by 142.7% compared to the third quarter of last year."

For Q3 2020, OOCL had reported a 16.3% revenue increase to $1.91 billion. 

The Hong Kong-based ocean carrier said for the first nine months of 2021, total revenue increased 114.4% and liftings rose 9.6% compared to the same period last year. The average revenue per twenty-foot equivalent unit was up 95.6% year-over-year.

OOCL did not share earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for Q3 2021.

Hapag-Lloyd is among the ocean carriers gearing up for the release of third-quarter financial reports. The German ocean shipping line will release its Q3 financials on Nov. 12. CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said recently he expects Hapag-Lloyd's earnings to "remain strong" in the second half of 2021. 

Hapag-Lloyd CEO: ‘We are probably in the peak of the problems'

OOCL vessel blamed for crane collapse at Taiwan port

OOCL Q3 revenue climbs 16.3%

Click here for more American Shipper/FreightWaves stories by Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freight FreightwavesEarnings News Commodities Global Markets General