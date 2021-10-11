Helen Of Troy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Helen Of Troy(NASDAQ:HELE) stock fell by 1.94% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helen Of Troy beat their estimated earnings by 22.12%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $55,624,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.86, which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.17 2.62 1.50 3.02 2.32 EPS Actual 2.65 3.48 1.57 3.76 3.77 Price Change % -1.94% -1.49% 2.52% -4.21% 1.86%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.