Helen Of Troy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Helen Of Troy(NASDAQ:HELE) stock fell by 1.94% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Helen Of Troy beat their estimated earnings by 22.12%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $55,624,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.86, which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.17
|2.62
|1.50
|3.02
|2.32
|EPS Actual
|2.65
|3.48
|1.57
|3.76
|3.77
|Price Change %
|-1.94%
|-1.49%
|2.52%
|-4.21%
|1.86%
