Recap: Conagra Brands Q1 Earnings

Conagra Brands(NYSE:CAG) stock fell by 1.46% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conagra Brands beat their estimated earnings by 2.04%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $26,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.52 0.58 0.73 0.57 EPS Actual 0.50 0.54 0.59 0.81 0.70 Price Change % -1.46% -0.26% -2.98% 0.86% 2.82%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.