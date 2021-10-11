Recap: Conagra Brands Q1 Earnings
Conagra Brands(NYSE:CAG) stock fell by 1.46% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Conagra Brands beat their estimated earnings by 2.04%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $26,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.52
|0.58
|0.73
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.54
|0.59
|0.81
|0.70
|Price Change %
|-1.46%
|-0.26%
|-2.98%
|0.86%
|2.82%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News