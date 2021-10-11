Tsakos Energy Navigation: Q2 Earnings Insights

Tsakos Energy Navigation(NYSE:TNP) stock fell by 2.88% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation missed their estimated earnings by 19.2%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $54,355,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -1.25 -0.83 2.11 EPS Actual -1.49 -0.71 -1.08 -0.55 1.77 Price Change % -2.88% 0.47% 3.2% 0.76% -3.46%

