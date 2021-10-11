 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tsakos Energy Navigation: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Share:
Tsakos Energy Navigation: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Tsakos Energy Navigation(NYSE:TNP) stock fell by 2.88% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation missed their estimated earnings by 19.2%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $54,355,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
EPS Estimate -1.25 -0.83     2.11
EPS Actual -1.49 -0.71 -1.08 -0.55 1.77
Price Change % -2.88% 0.47% 3.2% 0.76% -3.46%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Gains After Q2 Results
Earnings Scheduled For October 7, 2021
What Does Tsakos Energy Navigation's Debt Look Like?
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges 300 Points; Omeros Shares Plummet
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com