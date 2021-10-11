Tsakos Energy Navigation: Q2 Earnings Insights
Tsakos Energy Navigation(NYSE:TNP) stock fell by 2.88% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tsakos Energy Navigation missed their estimated earnings by 19.2%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $54,355,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.25
|-0.83
|2.11
|EPS Actual
|-1.49
|-0.71
|-1.08
|-0.55
|1.77
|Price Change %
|-2.88%
|0.47%
|3.2%
|0.76%
|-3.46%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News