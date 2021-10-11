5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ: MNDT) reported the completion of divestiture of its FireEye Products unit to McAfee Enterprise for $1.2 billion in cash. Mandiant shares rose 0.1% to $17.75 in after-hours trading.
- TSR Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) disclosed a $5 million common stock shelf offering. TSR shares gained 1.3% to close at $9.83 on Friday.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares jumped 96% on Friday after the FDA approved company’s Tavneos (avacopan) as an adjunctive treatment for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis). ChemoCentryx shares fell 2.4% to $37.50 in after-hours trading.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) declared a special dividend of $0.50 per share. AMERCO shares rose 0.1% to $698.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) reported the cancelation of more than 1,000 flights due to air traffic control issues and bad weather. Southwest shares fell 0.2% to $53.80 in the after-hours trading session.
