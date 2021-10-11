5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ: MNDT) reported the completion of divestiture of its FireEye Products unit to McAfee Enterprise for $1.2 billion in cash. Mandiant shares rose 0.1% to $17.75 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: TSRI) disclosed a $5 million common stock shelf offering. TSR shares gained 1.3% to close at $9.83 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares jumped 96% on Friday after the FDA approved company’s Tavneos (avacopan) as an adjunctive treatment for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis). ChemoCentryx shares fell 2.4% to $37.50 in after-hours trading.

