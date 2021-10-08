 Skip to main content

Truck Transportation Jobs Rose in September, but Not by Much
FreightWaves  
October 08, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Truck transportation jobs rose by a modest amount in September compared to August at a rate that is close to "normal" but must be considered disappointing by the legion of recruiters seeking to fill truck and tractor seats.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, which is the number that economists look at, all jobs in the truck transportation sector rose 2,400 jobs between August and September, coming in at 1,502,900 jobs. The August figure was revised upward 1,900 jobs. The July number also was moved upward and is now final. Preliminary reports are issued for two months before the third report for a month is the last word.

A look at job growth between August and September over the last 10 years shows an average increase of 2,000 jobs during that month.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, truck transportation jobs actually fell. Jobs declined to 1,518,000 positions from 1,519,600 during the month.

Seasonally adjusted warehouse and storage jobs had another surge, climbing to 1,480,700 jobs from 1,465,100 jobs, a gain of 15,600 positions. 

FreightWaves will have further coverage of the jobs report later on Friday.

