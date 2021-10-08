 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 5:38am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • At its annual shareholder meeting, Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced plans to move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. The company also said Cybertruck will enter production in 2022. Tesla shares fell 0.5% to $790.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) to report financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021 before the opening bell today. Byrna Technologies shares rose 0.4% to $21.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) issued sales guidance for the third quarter and said it shipped over 45 million SARS tests over the quarter. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $505 million to $510 million. Quidel shares climbed 6.8% to $145.50 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LLO) disclosed that the FDA placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene Therapeutics shares dipped 32.7% to $16.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) reported an offering of common stock and warrants. Agile Therapeutics shares tumbled 19.9% to $0.76 in the after-hours trading session.

