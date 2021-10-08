5 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- At its annual shareholder meeting, Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced plans to move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. The company also said Cybertruck will enter production in 2022. Tesla shares fell 0.5% to $790.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) to report financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021 before the opening bell today. Byrna Technologies shares rose 0.4% to $21.40 in after-hours trading.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) issued sales guidance for the third quarter and said it shipped over 45 million SARS tests over the quarter. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $505 million to $510 million. Quidel shares climbed 6.8% to $145.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LLO) disclosed that the FDA placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene Therapeutics shares dipped 32.7% to $16.40 in after-hours trading.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) reported an offering of common stock and warrants. Agile Therapeutics shares tumbled 19.9% to $0.76 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga