5 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2021

At its annual shareholder meeting, Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced plans to move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. The company also said Cybertruck will enter production in 2022. Tesla shares fell 0.5% to $790.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) to report financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021 before the opening bell today. Byrna Technologies shares rose 0.4% to $21.40 in after-hours trading.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) issued sales guidance for the third quarter and said it shipped over 45 million SARS tests over the quarter. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $505 million to $510 million. Quidel shares climbed 6.8% to $145.50 in the after-hours trading session.

