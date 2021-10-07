 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Educational Development Clocks 44% Revenue Decline In Q2
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
Share:
Educational Development Clocks 44% Revenue Decline In Q2
  • Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) reported a second-quarter FY22 net revenue decline of 44.4% year-on-year, to $32.94 million. The average active UBAM sales consultants totaled 46,100.
  • Earnings before income taxes fell 53.4% Y/Y to $2.7 million, representing 8.1% of net revenues.
  • Net earnings of $1.9 million declined 55.8% Y/Y. EPS of $0.23 decreased 54.9% Y/Y.
  • The board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or around December 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2021.
  • Price action: EDUC shares are trading lower by 5.60% at $9.44 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EDUC)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com