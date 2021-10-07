Educational Development Clocks 44% Revenue Decline In Q2
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) reported a second-quarter FY22 net revenue decline of 44.4% year-on-year, to $32.94 million. The average active UBAM sales consultants totaled 46,100.
- Earnings before income taxes fell 53.4% Y/Y to $2.7 million, representing 8.1% of net revenues.
- Net earnings of $1.9 million declined 55.8% Y/Y. EPS of $0.23 decreased 54.9% Y/Y.
- The board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or around December 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2021.
- Price action: EDUC shares are trading lower by 5.60% at $9.44 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas