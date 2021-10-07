U.S. Bancorp Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) traded at a new 52-week high today of $62.53. So far today approximately 1.4 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.9 million shares.

U.S. Bancorp defies analysts with a current price ($62.31) 35.0% above its average consensus price target of $40.52.

In the past 52 weeks, U.S. Bancorp share prices are bracketed by a low of $36.57 and a high of $62.53 and are now at $62.31, 70% above that low price.

As a diversified financial services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation’s largest regional banks, with branches in well over 20 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

