SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) traded today at a new 52-week high of $60.87. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 304,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core business is the operation of theme parks and entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue, and Busch Gardens. Seaworld also operates a reservations-only attraction offering interaction with marine animals known as Discovery Cove and a seasonal park under the name Sesame Place. The company generates most of its revenue from selling admission to the theme parks.

In the past 52 weeks, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.'s share prices are bracketed by a low of $19.56 and a high of $60.87 and are now at $60.65, 210% above that low price.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has potential upside of 589.5% based on a current price of $60.65 and analysts’ consensus price target of $418.15.

Image Sourced from Pixabay