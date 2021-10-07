 Skip to main content

Shares of Oracle Corporation Have Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

InvestorBrandNetwork  
October 07, 2021 12:31pm
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) traded at a new 52-week high today of $92.88. So far today approximately 3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 12.6 million shares.

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oracle Corporation have traded between a low of $55.14 and a high of $92.88 and are now at $92.61, which is 68% above that low price.

Oracle Corporation is currently priced 4.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $88.46.

