 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tilray Shares Are Falling

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Why Tilray Shares Are Falling

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first quarter sales results.

The company reported quarterly loss per share of $0.08, which came inline with analyst estimates and sales of $168 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $172.61 million.

Irwin D. Simon, Tilray's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Tilray's first quarter 2022 results affirm that, amid the paradigm shift towards global cannabis legalization, we are unquestionably executing against two key objectives. The first is maximizing near-term profitability through leadership in both higher-margin international medical markets and in Canada. The second objective is to fully realize the promise and potential of Tilray by capitalizing on the nearly $200 billion global cannabis market opportunity."

Also check out: Tilray Clocks 43% Sales Growth In Q1

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products.

Tilray's stock was trading about 2.5% lower at $10.52 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $67 and a 52-week low of $5.22.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY)

Tilray's Q1 Revenue Grows 43% To $168M, Achieves 10th Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Adjusted EBITDA
Tilray Clocks 43% Sales Growth In Q1
Palantir, Tilray, Affirm See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Tops The Charts Today
Earnings Scheduled For October 7, 2021
Tracking Tilray's Smart Money Trades
Palantir Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; Facebook, Tilray, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com