 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helen Of Troy Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Raises FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:
Helen Of Troy Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Raises FY22 Outlook
  • Helen Of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 10.5% year-on-year, to $475.23 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $428.16 million.
  • Core business net sales declined 7.9% Y/Y and increased 20.6% compared to Q2 FY20.
  • Leadership Brand sales fell 8.7% Y/Y and rose 18.9% against Q2 FY20.
  • Online channel sales decreased 17.5% and increased 8.5% from Q2 FY20.
  • Housewares sales rose 6.6% Y/Y, Health & Home decreased 33.1%, and Beauty sales climbed 0.8%.
  • The gross profit margin increased 90 basis points to 44.3%. The operating margin contracted 450 basis points to 14.2%, and operating income for the quarter declined 32% to $67.3 million.
  • The company held $31.8 million in cash and equivalents as of August 31, 2021. Net cash used by operating activities for the six months was $58.3 million. Inventory was $606.7 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.65 beat the analyst consensus of $2.17.
  • Outlook: Helen Of Troy expects FY22 consolidated net sales of $2.024 billion - $2.067 billion (prior view $1.93 billion - $1.98 billion); Core Net Sales to $1.990 billion -$2.032 billion (prior $1.9 billion - $1.95 billion) versus the consensus of $2 billion.
  • The company expects consolidated non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $11.26 - $11.56 (prior view $10.46 - $10.97) and Core adjusted EPS of $11.05 - $11.35 (prior $10.25 - $10.75), versus the consensus of $10.86.
  • Price action: HELE shares closed lower by 0.75% at $218.04 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HELE)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; Jobless Claims Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For October 7, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 7, 2021
How Does Helen Of Troy's Debt Look?
Helen Of Troy Plans $500M Share Buyback
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com