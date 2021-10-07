 Skip to main content

Recap: Saratoga Investment Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Recap: Saratoga Investment Q2 Earnings

 

Saratoga Investment(NYSE:SAR) stock rose by 1.22% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Saratoga Investment beat their estimated earnings by 31.25%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,586,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Saratoga Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.50 0.50 0.47 0.26
EPS Actual 0.63 0.56 0.52 0.50 0.49
Price Change % 1.22% 0.89% 1.37% 6.19% 5.48%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

