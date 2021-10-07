Recap: Saratoga Investment Q2 Earnings
Saratoga Investment(NYSE:SAR) stock rose by 1.22% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Saratoga Investment beat their estimated earnings by 31.25%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,586,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Saratoga Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.50
|0.50
|0.47
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.56
|0.52
|0.50
|0.49
|Price Change %
|1.22%
|0.89%
|1.37%
|6.19%
|5.48%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News