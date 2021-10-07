Park Aerospace Clocks 47% Revenue Growth In Q2, Expands Margins
- Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) reported second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 47.2% year-on-year to $13.62 million.
- Margins: The gross margin expanded 390 basis points to 32.4%.
- Net earnings rose 111.9% Y/Y to $2.02 million. The net margin expanded 450 basis points to 14.8%. EPS was $0.11.
- Park held $112.84 million in cash and equivalents as of August 29.
- Price Action: PKE shares closed higher by 0.29% at $13.75 on Wednesday.
