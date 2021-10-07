 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Park Aerospace Clocks 47% Revenue Growth In Q2, Expands Margins
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:
Park Aerospace Clocks 47% Revenue Growth In Q2, Expands Margins
  • Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKEreported second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 47.2% year-on-year to $13.62 million.
  • Margins: The gross margin expanded 390 basis points to 32.4%.
  • Net earnings rose 111.9% Y/Y to $2.02 million. The net margin expanded 450 basis points to 14.8%. EPS was $0.11.
  • Park held $112.84 million in cash and equivalents as of August 29.
  • Price Action: PKE shares closed higher by 0.29% at $13.75 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PKE)

Earnings Scheduled For October 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com