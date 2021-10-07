5 Stocks To Watch For October 7, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares rose 0.4% to $34.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to have earned $2.17 per share on revenue of $428.16 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.2% to $218.41 in after-hours trading.

