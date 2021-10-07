Earnings Scheduled For October 7, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $993.09 million.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $106.14 million.

• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $428.16 million.

• Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $172.61 million.

• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $70.46 million.

• Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.