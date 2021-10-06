PetroChina Company Limited: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) traded at a new 52-week high today of $52.68. This new high was reached on above-average trading volume as 392,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 246,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, PetroChina Company Limited share prices are bracketed by a low of $27.68 and a high of $52.68 and are now at $51.37, 86% above that low price.

PetroChina, the national champion that inherited the majority of Chinese onshore oil and gas assets, has developed into an international supermajor. It produces more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent of oil and gas annually and has more than 1.2 billion barrels of annual crude oil primary distillation capacity and more than 22,000 service stations. The fluctuations in the prices of crude oil, refined products, chemical products, and natural gas have a significant impact on PetroChina’s revenue. State-owned China National Petroleum Corp is PetroChina’s controlling shareholder with a stake of more than 80%.

Based on a current price of $51.37, PetroChina Company Limited is currently 83.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $8.57.

Image Sourced from Pixabay