 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 5:15am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares fell 0.3% to $212.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) reported that it won an $823 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Program Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics for the Capability Drop 2 program. Palantir Technologies shares jumped 9.2% to $25.35 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to have earned $2.85 per share on revenue of $963.96 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Acuity Brands shares gained 1.3% to close at $176.33 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the opening bell, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion. RPM shares gained 0.8% to close at $79.50 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion after the closing bell. Levi Strauss shares gained 1.6% to close at $25.55 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AYI + LEVI)

Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2021
Monday's Market Minute: Jobs Report on the Horizon
A Glimpse of This Week's Earnings Calendar
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Levi Strauss: Debt Overview
A Look Into Acuity Brands Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com