Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $963.96 million.
• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $175.73 million.
• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets