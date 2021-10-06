Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $963.96 million.

• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $175.73 million.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.