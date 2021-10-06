 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 4:05am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $963.96 million.

• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $175.73 million.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Related Articles (AYI + STZ)

A Glimpse of This Week's Earnings Calendar
Breaking: Canopy Growth Provides CBD For New Product Out Of Constellation Brands' Portfolio
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
What Does Constellation Brands Debt Look Like?
A Look Into Acuity Brands Price Over Earnings
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canopy, Scotts Miracle-Gro And MoneyGram
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com