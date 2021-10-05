 Skip to main content

Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) showed a loss in earnings since Q1, totaling $849.57 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 2.96% to $8.65 billion during Q2. In Q1, Dollar General earned $908.85 million and total sales reached $8.40 billion.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Dollar General posted an ROIC of 8.25%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Dollar General posted an ROIC of 8.25%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Dollar General, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 8.25% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Dollar General reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.69/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.57/share.

 

