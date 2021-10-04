Shares of Range Resources Corporation Exceed 52-Week High

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) traded at a new 52-week high today of $25.34. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 2 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.8 million shares.

Range Resources Corporation is currently priced 21.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $19.80.

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2020, Range’s proved reserves totaled 17.2 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.2 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 70% of production.

In the past 52 weeks, Range Resources Corporation share prices are bracketed by a low of $5.93 and a high of $25.34 and are now at $25.23, 325% above that low price.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image Sourced from Pixabay