Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of SM Energy Company

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) traded today at a new 52-week high of $28.68. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 818,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.

Potential upside of 3.3% exists for SM Energy Company, based on a current level of $28.66 and analysts’ average consensus price target of $29.61.

SM Energy is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Operating primarily out of the United States, the company actively participates in joint ventures, prospects/leaseholds, and drill-to-earn opportunities. The majority of the company’s revenue is derived from some of the United States’ premier drilling locations.

Drilling location interests have been traditionally obtained through oil and gas leases from third parties. SM Energy relies on its fleet of geologists, geophysicists, landmen, and engineers to help extract the full potential out of all properties held.

SM Energy Company share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.68 and a 52-week low of $1.34 and are now trading 2,039% above that low price at $28.66 per share.

